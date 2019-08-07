Neosho City Council discusses property rezoning and living requirements for future city manager

NEOSHO, Mo. – The Neosho City Council meeting has just wrapped up after a busy night, with several big topics before city leaders.

Schuber Mitchell Homes requests property rezoning

One item on the agenda came from Schuber Mitchell Homes. They requested the city rezone property just west of the Golf Course on Hale Mcginty Drive so they could build homes. The council brought the topic up for public discussion, but no one came forward to comment. So city leaders agreed to rezone the area so building could begin.

Possible requirement for future city managers to live in Neosho

Another item before council looked at changing the language that would require future city managers to live in Neosho. Right now the person holding that position isn’t required to.

Council members say they believe that decision should be left to the voters. City leaders also agreed to sign off on a grant that would help bring repairs for the Lime Kiln Dam. The grant would provide nearly $45,000 for the first phase of the project.

Council members also said they have gotten public interest from residents living in a flood zone to be bought out by the city.

The city says it sent out 450 surveys and received 50 back from people saying they would be interested in that possibility.