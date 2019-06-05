Neosho City Council discusses ordinances for medical marijuana facilities

NEOSHO, Mo. - Sales for medical marijuana in Missouri begin in six months and the City of Neosho wants to make sure it's ready before they start.

Tuesday night at the Neosho City Council, city leaders discussed ordinances for where medical marijuana facilities could be set up, how they could advertise and how much it would cost to get a business license for one.

Under the proposal, no facility could be set up less than 500 feet from a daycare facility, school or place of worship.

Medical marijuana facilities would also be prohibited from advertising their products unless they made sure to put the word "medical" in front of "marijuana."

The cost to get a business license for one of these facilities would either be $150 or $450, depending on what kind of facility it is.

The Neosho City Council is expected to formally pass this proposal on June 18th, then the ordinance will take effect 15 days later.

