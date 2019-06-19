Neosho City Council discuss use tax and alcohol sales at golf course

NEOSHO, Mo. —

Council gives initial approval to place use tax before voters

Neosho voters could soon decide the fate of a use tax.

Tuesday, the Neosho City Council gave initial approval to place a use tax on the November ballot. The tax would be 2.5 percent and would be placed on any purchase that doesn’t already have a sales tax. A similar measure was placed before voters back in April, but failed by 15 votes. City leaders stress this is not an additional tax and money generated from it would go into the city’s general fund, which could go to help provide more services to residents.

“Well we are all public servants. And we want to do stuff for our citizens. So I think that to be able to do more would be a blessing.” Rachel Holcomb, Economic Development Director

This proposal will be voted on again at the July 16th council meeting. If council approves it, it will go on the November 5th ballot.

Council also discusses selling alcohol at golf course

The council also discussed allowing alcohol sales at the Neosho Municipal Golf Course. The proposal would allow beer and wine spritzers to be sold, but drinks could only be purchased at the Neosho Golf Course Pro Shop and the restaurant attached to it. Mayor William Doubeck says passing the proposal could bring in extra revenue for the city. He adds the idea was brought up by golfers.

“We just wanted to make the town more pleasing. Bring more people into golf. Bring more people into the community. Bring more people in to just see who we are as a people.” William Doubeck, Mayor of Neosho

The council will discuss the proposal again at the July 2nd meeting. If the measure passes, it will take effect immediately.