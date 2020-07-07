Neosho City Council Apologizes for Misunderstanding

NEOSHO, Mo.– After posting an agenda for tonight’s city council meeting, members wanted to apologize for a miscommunication. Council says there was a misunderstanding between council and city staff that led to some frustration among residents.
Here’s their apology.
The Neosho City Council and City Staff would like to openly apologize for the events that have transpired over the last 24 hours. The proposed Ordinance, Bill No. 2020-993 amending Bill No. 2020-980, that is on the July 7th Council Meeting, does not reflect the requests that the City Council made during the June 30th Special Session Meeting on COVID-19. The City Council did not desire to discriminate against any entity, church organization, or group. This was simply a misunderstanding between City Council and Staff.Neosho City Council
Again, we extend our apologies to all Neosho Citizens, organizations and entities that were affected by the last 24 hours’ events.Neosho City Council