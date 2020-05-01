Neosho City Council adopts new procedure regarding citizen’s business

NEOSHO, Mo. — A new procedure has been adopted by the Neosho City Council regarding citizen’s business.

Effective immediately, the Neosho City Council asks residents wanting to speak at a council meeting to send in a letter or email to the City Clerk no later than the Friday before a regularly scheduled meeting.

Meetings are held on the first and third Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m.

The letter or email should include the name of the person speaking, their home address, and phone number.

It should also include the subject of what will be presented and a short summary pertaining to that subject.

203 E Main St, Neosho, MO 64850

https://www.neoshomo.org/departments/administration_and_government/government/departments/administration_and_government/city_council/index.php