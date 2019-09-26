Neosho Cinema 6 undergoes full-scale remodeling

The B&B Theatres: Neosho Cinema 6 is under construction and getting a full-scale remodel.

The theatre’s company is replacing the old cinema seats with electric recliners. Once open, guests ages 21 and over will be able to buy alcoholic beverages before, during, or after the movie. There will also be an update to the exterior of the building, lobby, concession area, and restrooms.

“I’ve seen what our remodels have done in other towns, the experience that they have created by way of these remodels and I just know when people come in here after the six to eight weeks is done, they are going to find something that’s really exciting,” explained Paul Farnsworth with the theatre.

Farnsworth says the remodel will be done in time for viewers to see the two most anticipated movies — Frozen 2 in November and Stars Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in December.