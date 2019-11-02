Neosho church hosts “Kids Day Out” to keep students active over Fall Break

NEOSHO, Mo.–An area church is helping keep the minds of Neosho’s younger students active while they’re on fall break.

Cross Church Neosho hosted ‘kids Day Out’ at Benton Elementary School Friday morning.The idea for this event was sparked by concerns of the school board, wanting to make sure kids had plenty of activities to do during their fall break.

Students participated in arts and crafts, games, and even a problem-solving station. Members of Cross Church say organizing this event coincides with their ‘serve Week’, involving service work within the community.

“We really believe in serving our community and doing anything we can to help families and provide opportunities for kids who may, in other ways, not have them,” explained student pastor Billy Baker. “So, it means a ton for us to be able to be out here, just serving our community because that’s really our heartbeat.”

This is the first time Cross Church has hosted an event like this geared for kids. They would love to continue this partnership with the school district for future events.