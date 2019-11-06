Neosho Chamber’s “Farm-to-Fork” Night to honor hard work of area farmers

NEOSHO, Mo.–A local organization is getting ready to celebrate all things agriculture.

The Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its “Farm to Fork Night” on Tuesday, November 12th. This event honors the hard-working individuals who bring your food to the table.

Located at Bordertown Casino and area, guests can enjoy live music, line dancing, and dinner. A panel of speakers include a 4th generation Missouri cattle farmer and Missouri State Representative and Agricultural Chairwoman, Hannah Kelly.

It’s a huge industry that we know drives the region and so we want to show our appreciation to those businesses that are major players in it, and the small town farmer that plays a huge role as well,” explained Ashley Siler with the Neosho Chamber.

If you would like to purchase a ticket, you can click here. The ticket deadline is this Friday, November 8th.