Neosho Chamber to host Power Hour training

NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho Chamber of Commerce is hosting a power hour training for its members.

Participants will learn how to submit free job postings, post deals from their businesses, and have access to the membership database. The virtual training will be online, November 18th from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Admission is free for all Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce members. For more information on the training follow the link below.

https://neoshocc.com/events/details/power-hour-training-march-11-18-2020-6466