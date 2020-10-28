Neosho Chamber offers half price professional headshots

NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho Chamber of Commerce is making it convenient for members to get professional pictures taken.

For the 4th year in a row, the Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce has teamed up with Calotype Photography Studio to offer members a half price professional head shot. It all started because the chamber wanted to use photos of board members for their website. They decided to open up the service for other chamber members.

Lauri Lyerla, Executive Director, Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce, said, “You know, sometimes you look at people’s head shots and they look and they still look like they have a glamour shot from the 1980’s and so it’s nice to have an updated head shot for social media, uh for all the different ways you do things to put on your business cards.”

Lyerla says people are less likely to throw away a business card if there is a photo of someone on it.