Neosho Chamber kicks off virtual job fair

NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce kicked off their virtual job fair this week.

There are 24 businesses in Neosho that are looking for 150 employees to fill different types of jobs like HR manager, marketing manager, even sushi chefs, and more. The job fair will be available for 24 hours a day for two full weeks until October 19th.

Lauri Lyerla, CEO, Neosho Chamber Of Commerce, said, “I think it’s just a great thing to be able to do something to help these employers you know fill those positions.”

If you would like to apply to the jobs in follow the link below.

neoshocc.com