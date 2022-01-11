Neosho, Carthage, Miami among schools canceled or virtual rest of week due to COVID-19 cases

(KSNF/KODE) – Neosho R-5 Schools have made the decision to cancel school for the remainder of the week.

School will resume on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 due to the MLK Jr. holiday on Monday.

As of Tuesday, January 11th, 123 NSD team members were out due to illness and the school cancellation is aimed at helping staff recuperate.

Not all illnesses are COVID-19 and Neosho has not reached it’s COVID-19 percentage to cancel classes, but there are enough absences due to other illnesses that are affecting classrooms.

Virtual classes are also canceled.

Carthage R-9 Schools are also seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases and quarantines among the district and have decided to start “AMI Days” Wednesday through Friday (Jan 12-14).

AMI is “alternative methods of instructions” or virtual classes.

Due to the MLK Jr. Day holiday on Monday, school will resume on Tuesday, January 18th.

As of Tuesday, January 11th, Joplin R-8 Schools have 11% staff absences, 15% student absences.

The district does not intend to close, but are watching illness levels closely.

Webb City R-7 Schools are monitoring the situation closely but WILL still have school on campus this week.

Sarcoxie R-2 Schools is switching to AMI days Wednesday through Friday as well.

Schools are at 83% attendance as of Tuesday, January 11th and are having trouble finding substitute teachers to fill the need.

Miami Public Schools in northeast Oklahoma is switching to distance learning the remainder of the week.

Classes will resume January 18th, due to Monday’s holiday.

Diamond R-4 Schools will still be in session.

Only 8 students are COVID positive and only 1 staff member is COVID positive. Both figures are less than 1% of the population.

Still in-session and monitoring the situation: Carl Junction, Seneca, McDonald County.

This page will be updated as more information comes in.