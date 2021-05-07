Neosho businesses attend student showcase

NEOSHO, Mo. — Some Neosho students wore their best suits and dresses to showcase their skills to local businesses.

The high school juniors and seniors are in Newcaps program – and have been working on projects that align with something they have an interest in. Each student created boards and talked with local business partners about what they’ve done this year.

The program gives students a look at how careers are after they graduate.

Michelle Lindsay, Senior, said, “I wish I could’ve gotten into this program last year. but covid-19 happened and it canceled that opportunity. But this experience was probably life changing for me it’s going to help me be very successful in my future.”

During the showcase, one senior was awarded a $500 scholarship by the Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce.