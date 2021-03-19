Neosho business brings new place for tourists to stay

NEOSHO MISSOURI –“Being able to grow and expand just means we are reaching more people and able to affect more people,” said Danielle Warren, co-owner of Indian Springs Brewing and Company.

Warren wanted to expand the business with the concept of a “Bed and Brew” AirBNB.

“It’s exciting! It feels like another new beginning, when we opened the tap room in 2017. It’s a very similar feeling to that, just excitement to share things with our friends and local people,” said Warren.

The idea is that this new space will give tourists a place to stay while they explore all that the city of Neosho has to offer.

“We love downtown Neosho and we love that it has come to life a little bit more over the last few years. Bike trails have been added to Neosho recently, and when that happened, and the disc gulf community. There’s a lot of people that are needing places to stay in the Spring, Summer, and Fall. We have always loved the idea and decided to go for it,” said Warren

The brew house already has people booked for April and ready to stay in the one bedroom beer-themed apartment.

“I am super hyped about the AirBNB. I am a customer with Indian Springs. I’m there quite a bit, I really love the tap room, I love the sense of community that they have there and it’s a really great place to spend with friends, family, and everybody else. I was super excited to have another way that I could help support the business,” said Adriana Henrey, patron.

The apartment is expected to welcome its first guests next month, so the owners hope it will bring new faces to the Neosho community.

“I think it’s just kinda a hidden gem people don’t realize all the things that are here. I’m not from here and it’s really, I moved here before a lot of the things like the bike trails and all of that came to be and the more it grows the more the community and family feeling it has,” said Warren.

If you are interested in booking your stay with Indian Springs Brewery CO., click here.