Neosho Bright Futures seeks coat donations for kids

NEOSHO, Mo.–As the weather is turning colder, kids are in need of coats.

Neosho’s Bright Futures is asking for like-new or gently-used winter coats to give to students in the school district. The organization is in need of coats of all sizes specifically boy coats in a size 8.

Their mission is to make sure all students have the basic needs to succeed in and out of school.

“We don’t want kiddos trying to get to school either walking to school or standing out for a bus in really low temperatures without coats and proper clothing,” explained Dee Dee Dowell with Neosho Bright Futures.

If you would like to donate, you may drop coats off at the Neosho School District administration building at 418 Fairground Road.