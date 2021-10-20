Neosho Bright Futures looking for clothing donations to set up giveaway for students

NEOSHO, Mo. — It’s an opportunity to clean-out your closet — and help students in need.

Donations of clean, new or gently-used adult clothing are needed to make “Bright Futures Neosho’s” “Great Giveaway” a success. Next tuesday, a thrift store will be set up at Neosho High School so students can shop for the clothes they need.

And by shop, I mean take — because the clothes, and coats, and hats, and shoes — all of it — completely free.

“When you take shoes to a you know, a child who might be in high school, that has always worn hand-me-downs, or shoes that are duct-taped together right now, and they get a brand new pair of shoes that’s just for them, brand new, no one else has ever worn them. You watch their face light up. It will just change your life,” said DeeDee Dowell, Bright Futures Neosho Coordinator.

Officials say last year’s event was a huge success. In fact, it inspired the school’s “Art Club” to get involved by holding its own clothing drive to stock future giveaways.

The hope is to hold a “Great Giveaway” every semester going forward. And, if you’d like to make a donation, or donations, click here.