Neosho Bright Futures launches sales campaign to raise funds and spread awareness

NEOSHO, Mo. — A Neosho non profit group is kicking off a sales campaign designed to build funds and create awareness.

Bright Futures Neosho is selling Bright Futures shirts for 15 dollars a piece. Money raised from the shirts will go towards their mission in meeting the needs of students.

That includes providing clothing, shoes, school supplies, backpacks and weekend meals.

“Our biggest goal is more of a visual awareness. If the whole community is wearing their shirts on our designated Bright Futures monthly day, then it just shows a big visual awareness of support for bright futures in our community,” said Deedee Dowell – Bright Futures Neosho Coordinator.

Deedee Dowell adds she’s fortunate to be in a community where residents care about their students.

If you’d like to donate for a Neosho Bright Futures shirt, we have a link HERE.