Neosho Arts Council holding Artcon at home

NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho Arts Council is having its Artcon but at home this year.

Artcon is a fundraiser for the organization. Money raised helps with field trips for kids, free community concerts in the park, art contests for all ages and the sidewalk chalk art contest.

Artcon will start February 11th and run until February 13th, with all events online. It is 100% volunteer ran and will feature creators from comics including, “Suicide Squad”, “Stranger Things” and “Star Wars.”

If you would like to sign up for the event or get updates, follow one of the links below.

http://www.neoshoarts.net/artconhome-artist-application.html

http://www.neoshoarts.net/artconhome-panelist-application.html

http://www.neoshoarts.net/artconhome-vendor-application.html