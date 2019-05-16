Neosho Area Habitat for Humanity works to build two new homes for families

NEOSHO, Mo. - The Neosho Area Habitat for Humanity is fundraising for a special project.

After reviewing this year's applications for families in need of homes, the organization identified not one, but two families that stuck out. So for the first time, this year Habitat for Humanity will be building two new homes in Neosho. And while they have the funds for the first home, they are looking to raise about $50,000 to help pay for the other.

"You know, a lot of times we have one family that stands out that is more qualified than one or has a bigger need. This year, it's really equal, it was really hard to, to decide on one. And because we had two lots ready to go, we just decided it would be a good idea to do two at once," says Terry Telford, Neosho Area Habitat for Humanity.

Local food trucks and companies made donations to the cause Wednesday. The organization is hoping to have reached its goal by the end of this month.

