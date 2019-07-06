Neosho Area Fire Protection District purchases new tools for accidents and emergencies

NEOSHO, Mo. – A local fire department is working to keep residents safer if they ever get stuck in an accident.

Neosho Area Fire Protection District board members purchased battery operated Hurst extraction tools. The department spent $30,000 on the new equipment that will go along with the hydraulic ones. With battery operated tools, less personnel can immediately help someone, without the need for a power unit or hoses.

“We appreciate everything the Neosho Area Protection District board members do for us. These are kind of fairly new. They’ve been out for just a few years and for them to take the risk for us to get them and be able to use them, we’re just grateful for them.” Roy Haskett, Neosho FD Battalion Chief

The Neosho Fire Department believes having the Hurst tools will make extraction quicker and more efficient in an emergency.