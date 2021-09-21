Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce hosts job fair

NEOSHO, Mo. — People in Neosho had the opportunity to get face-to-face with potential employers today.

More than 25 four state employers had booths in the Neosho Civic Center for the “Neosho Area Fall Job Fair,” Including Tyson, McDonalds, La-Z-Boy and more.

While these fairs give the community a chance to find work, it also gives the companies a chance to grow in a time of growth.

“We are seeing more people choose to live here and maybe work. Other places, but there are a lot of opportunities. A lot of our businesses are in growth mode, they’re seeing growth and they’re needing more great employees,” said Lauri Lyerla — Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce C.E.O.

If you were unable to attend today’s job fair, the Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce has many of the job vacancy listings on their web site.

We have a link to that here.