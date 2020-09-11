Neosho Area Baptist churches to provide religious literature to 13,000 area households

NEOSHO, Mo. — Neosho churches are coming together to spread the good word. Members of 10 Neosho Area Baptist churches will send parishioners out to hand deliver a packet that will include a DVD and literature about Jesus.

It’s part of a nationwide effort by baptist churches called Saturate USA. The Neosho churches are joining forces to deliver the packages to 13,000 households in the 64850 zip code.

Volunteers are hoping to plant the seed of the gospel in the process. The event was supposed to take place in the Summer but was postponed due to the pandemic.