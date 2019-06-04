Neosho annual celebration changes location

Plans are in the works for an annual community celebration later this month, but the location is changing.

Celebrate Neosho” will be moved from the airport to Morse Park. Each year, the event is scheduled for the Saturday before the 4th of July. The main portion of the event will be held inside the park between the Lampo Building and the baseball fields. There will be events for the entire family in addition to a fireworks show starting at sundown.

“And then all afternoon, starting at about two, we’ll have activities in the park, we’re gonna have some kiddy rides, kiddy carnival family oriented rides, bounce house kind of things and there will also be vendors, lots of good local food truck vendors,” says Jeff Hall, Neosho Public Relations & Event Coordinator.

Hall says there will also be live music before the fireworks show.



