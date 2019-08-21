Breaking News
Neosho announces upgrades to district schools

by: Savanna Cyr

FEMA approved the district’s bid for a storm shelter gymnasium at Goodman Elementary and will begin building it in eight weeks.

Along side that, new lights and bleachers were added to the soccer field at the junior high athletic complex. Concrete paths near the soccer and softball field were built making it easier for visitors to walk around.

“We want to be able to have facilities that our athletes are proud of and we are working towards that–we just have to take this journey one step at a time,” explained Superintendent Jim Cummins.

Cummins says the district will continue to brainstorm new spaces for athletics and storm safety.

