Neosho and McDonald County Schools host ‘Benefit Golf Tournament’ to raise money for schools

NEOSHO, Mo. — McDonald County and Neosho won’t meet on the football field this season — but the two did come together in another sport.

The McDonald County Schools Foundation hosted its 12th annual “Benefit Golf Tournament” today at the Neosho Golf Course. The money raised every year helps teachers in the district with some of their educational needs.

It also goes towards student scholarships through the foundation. Players, today, also had the chance to win some cash prizes.

“It’s not about the money for any of these guys out here. A matter of fact we have some school board members, a lot of business owners, and they really, we got a great community that likes to put money toward these things in school,” said Gary Wasson — President of the McDonald County Schools Foundation.

Money raised in the tournament will be distributed equally to all the schools in the district.