Neosho adds teacher education to its Newcaps program

NEOSHO, Mo. — Neosho High School has a new strand to its Newcaps program.

Teacher education now joins business and nursing in the program. It’s available for juniors and seniors — and entails them going to Crowder College or job shadowing.

The hope is that they learn more about teaching, get a degree and work for the school district

“We want to introduce our future generation of teachers into all these different formats of teaching. Whether it be traditional teaching, team teaching, learning through doing projects, project based learning,” said Kelly Lay, Neosho High School Newcaps Program Director.

30 students are currently enrolled in the Newcaps program.

