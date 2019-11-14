Neosho accepting bids for building removal

NEOSHO, Mo. — The city of Neosho is seeking bids to remove a building developed during World War II.



The Bond Hanger Building, located at the Hugh Robinson Memorial Airport in Neosho, has not been used for several years.

The city is asking for bids to completely remove the building from the premises.

The bid will include demolishing the building, cleaning up left-over debris, and collecting useful building materials.

Rachel holocomb, director of development services, neosho

“We’ve been told that the wood inside the building is valuable and worth some money, so whoever does get the bid will be able to have those salvage materials,” said Rachel Holocomb, Director of Development Services in Neosho.

The city is accepting sealed bids until 3:00 P.M. On December 12th.

If you are interested you may send a bid to Neosho City Hall at 203 E. Main St.