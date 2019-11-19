Neodesha launching new program guaranteeing free tuition for qualified graduates

It’s an opportunity of a lifetime for students in a Southeast Kansas town – college for free.

Neodesha launched its Promise program today.

It guarantees to pay for tuition and fees for every qualified graduate of Neodesha schools for the next 25 years.

A big donation from the Marilyn Cram Cutler Charitable Foundation is building on an existing Neodesha scholarship program.

This is the only PromiseNet college scholarship program in the state of Kansas. But there are nearly 100 others scattered around the country.