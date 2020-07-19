Neodesha Fire/EMS Department awarded grant for new equipment

NEODESHA, Kan. — The Neodesha Fire/EMS Department will be using some new equipment.

The department recently got their hands on a new X-series defibrillator/heart monitor.

The unit cost $35,000, and half the cost was covered by a Kansas Revolving and Assistance Fund (KRAF) grant.

Around two percent of money paid on a speeding ticket or fine goes into this grant fund.

The department applied for the grant through their local region, and it was awarded to them by the Kansas Board of EMS.

Lieutenant Paramedic Landon Woodward says the equipment was badly needed.

“It’s the new X Series Zoll. We had the E Series, which come February won’t be used and will be outdated so they won’t be able to work on them. It does have some more features that our other one didn’t. The capabilities of communicating directly to a hospital in a cardiac situation, we can take what they call a twelve lead on the field, with the wireless internet we can send it to the hospital without even having to make contact with them, and that way they can be prepared when we get there,” says Wooward.

The City of Neodesha is working to get WiFi installed on the ambulances.

Woodward also hopes to get a second unit, which is critical if two patients were to need to use the equipment at once.