NEODESHA, Ks. — The Neodesha Fire Chief announced his retirement Monday.

Chief Duane Banzet has spent the past 28 years working with the department. Originally starting off as an EMT back in 1992, he rose up through the ranks until he was promoted to fire chief back in 2013.

His retirement officially will start on March 1st but his last day of service will be February 12th next year.