NEO welcomes new Director of Public Safety, Lt. George “Buddy” Lambert

MIAMI, Ok – Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College (NEO) has welcomed George “Buddy” Lambert as the new Director of Public Safety on campus. Lambert comes to NEO following a 28-year career with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

During his tenure with OHP, Lambert achieved the rank of Lieutenant and served as a supervisor, K-9 handler, and a member of the OHP Emergency Response Team. He was also named Trooper of the Year in 2008.

As the Director of Public Safety at NEO, Lambert is tasked with overseeing all Public Safety Operations. This includes ensuring the safety and security of everyone on campus, overseeing and managing all department operations, and engaging in community policing to build relationships.

“I’ve worked in northeast Oklahoma for several years and I am looking forward to engaging with students and meeting new challenges,” said Lambert. “I want to apply my training and experience to keep students and employees safe, but also build positive relationships and provide courteous service.”

Director Lambert and his wife, Lisa, have two adult sons and live in Vinita. For more information on the NEO Public Safety Department, contact Vice President for Student Affairs Amy Ishmael at 918-540-6212.