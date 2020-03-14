NEO taking steps to ensure student safety amid coronavirus fears

NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA — The campus of NEO A&M launches a task force to help monitor coronavirus for its students, faculty, and staff.

What is the progress of this group on campus?

The task force is increasing several measures including beefing up cleaning and increasing communication for the student body and staff.

This is all to make sure everyone is prepared if a worst case scenario were to happen.

Owen Coon, NEO A&M Student, said, “I’m getting 3 emails a day about what could happen how we are going to handle it”

NEO A&M Student Owen Coon says with the ongoing spread of coronavirus throughout the nation, he is glad to know his campus is taking the extra necessary steps to ensure his and his classmates safety.

“They are trying to make sure we are not given hugs and handshakes and everything we do on a daily basis here and we are keeping clean.”

The campus has now increased cleaning and disinfecting efforts in classroom buildings and dormitories.

School leaders are also encouraging students, faculty, and staff to report if they will be traveling throughout spring break as a precautionary measure.

Dr. Kyle Stafford, College President NEO A&M, said, “Right now we are maintaining normal operations here at NEO”

This reflects the advice from Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt.

“He had a sense of urgency from him to not panic as it relates to what is happening across the county he encouraged the actual public schools to stay in school.”

The NEO College President adds the effects of coronavirus are a rapidly changing environment, so the school is preparing for what may happen if things get worse.

“Lot of talk about how do we if we need to deviate from our normal operations what does that mean. So we need to have facilities open. We have students that need to have internet access and access to computer labs. But how do we if we need to convert to an online environment how do we do that.”

Dr. Stafford says since spring break is next week, so far no students have indicated they will be traveling outside of the country.

Until then teachers are exploring possible online options if they are forced to make that change.