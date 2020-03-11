NEO-MSSU agreement makes transferring easier for honors students

MIAMI, Okla. — Representatives from NEO A&M College and MSSU filled NEO’s Regents Room to seal the deal on an agreement between the two schools.

The Honors Program Transfer Agreement is an contract that smoothes the transfer process for NEO honors program students planning to attend MSSU.

This contract adds on to the excitement at NEO, with the school’s honors program only in its second year of operation. According to Honors Director Rachel Mullen, this year’s program has more than doubled that of the originating class of Spring 2019.

The transfer agreement is the first of its kind at NEO, giving honors students opportunities never before seen as Norsemen.

The HPTA will create a pathway for students making the transition from Miami to Joplin — all without losing their title as an honors student.

NEO Honors Program Director Keeley Adams announced during the ceremony,

“Establishing this agreement with MIssouri Southern will ensure NEO honor students will have continued opportunities upon transferring.”

If a student transfers to MSSU, they will receive the perks the school provides honors program students, including priority enrollment, specialized scholarships, and unique opportunities to travel abroad or give back to their community with service projects.

Those in attendance were program heads from both MSSU and NEO, along with several of the honors students who will soon have the opportunity to utilize the contract.

“These are exactly the kind of hardworking, clever, capable students we want in our honors program and on our campus at Missouri Southern,” added MSSU interim Honors Program director Rachel Mullen.