NEO Hosts Second Annual Day of Service in Honor of MLK Day

MIAMI, Ok. – To honor the life of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College (NEO) hosted the second annual NEO Day of Service on January 20, Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

For the second year, students and faculty were released from class and encouraged to spend the day participating in community service projects.

“I am thankful for this opportunity for our students, staff, and faculty to give back to our community on the Day of Service in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.,” said Amy Ishmael, Vice President for Student Affairs. “Watching the students serve is so meaningful. I believe our students benefit from having this opportunity and we also show our community that we appreciate where we are!”

Students, staff, and faculty representing organizations around campus volunteered at the Ketcher/Keheley Animal Shelter, the Boys and Girls Club, the Community Crisis Center, and the LEAD Agency.

“Making connections with the students was so rewarding and enjoyable,” said Holly Silvey, a freshman from Bend, Ore., who volunteered alongside members of the NEO Honors Program at the Boys and Girls Club. “Being able to spend time with them really ignited a passion for service and I hope we were able to make their day memorable.”

For more information on the annual NEO Day of Service, contact Amy Ishmael at 918-540-6060.