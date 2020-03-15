Closings
NEO hosts annual Business and Technology Day

MIAMI, Okla. — On Tuesday, March 3rd, 2020, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College (NEO) hosted the annual Business Day which brings high school and middle school students to participate in a range of competitions from “job interview” to “accounting.”

“The Business & Technology Department always enjoys hosting this event,” said Joy Bauer, Business and Technology Department chair. “The students arrived with a tremendous sense of enthusiasm and left with a sense of pride and accomplishment for what they accomplished at NEO.”

Overall team winners for the Business contests were respectively:

  1. McDonald County
  2. Seneca High School
  3. Verona High School
(Photo: McDonald County High School Team)

Results:

Accounting

  1. Lexy Robinson – Girard HS
  2. Ashley Freiburger – Verona HS
  3. Jere Ruiz Diaz – Verona HS

Computer Applications

  1. Jere Ruiz Diaz – Verona HS
  2. Cassidy Collette – Seneca HS
  3. Hunter Warner – Seneca HS

Computer Concepts

  1. Cory Brynds – Girard HS
  2. Bryson Murray – McDonald County HS
  3. Antony Maize – Verona HS

General Business

  1. Sydney Taylor – McDonald County HS
  2. Amber Kailbourn – McDonald County HS
  3. Tyler Moritz – McDonald County HS

Job Interview

  1. Jackie Grinder – McDonald County HS
  2. Amber Kailbourn – McDonald County HS
  3. Brooke Wear – Seneca HS

Keyboarding

  1. Chenille Spor – Diamond HS
  2. Olivia Clark – Seneca HS
  3. Antony Maize – Verona HS

Personal Finance

  1. Layne Henning – Seneca HS
  2. Hunter Warner – Seneca HS
  3. Jere Ruiz Diaz – Verona

MS Keyboarding

  1. Noah Freiburger – Verona JH
  2. Meghan Long – Verona JH
  3. Kiara Chance – Verona JH

