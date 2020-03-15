NEO hosts annual Business and Technology Day

MIAMI, Okla. — On Tuesday, March 3rd, 2020, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College (NEO) hosted the annual Business Day which brings high school and middle school students to participate in a range of competitions from “job interview” to “accounting.”

“The Business & Technology Department always enjoys hosting this event,” said Joy Bauer, Business and Technology Department chair. “The students arrived with a tremendous sense of enthusiasm and left with a sense of pride and accomplishment for what they accomplished at NEO.”

Overall team winners for the Business contests were respectively:

McDonald County Seneca High School Verona High School

(Photo: McDonald County High School Team)

Results:

Accounting

Lexy Robinson – Girard HS Ashley Freiburger – Verona HS Jere Ruiz Diaz – Verona HS

Computer Applications

Jere Ruiz Diaz – Verona HS Cassidy Collette – Seneca HS Hunter Warner – Seneca HS

Computer Concepts

Cory Brynds – Girard HS Bryson Murray – McDonald County HS Antony Maize – Verona HS

General Business

Sydney Taylor – McDonald County HS Amber Kailbourn – McDonald County HS Tyler Moritz – McDonald County HS

Job Interview

Jackie Grinder – McDonald County HS Amber Kailbourn – McDonald County HS Brooke Wear – Seneca HS

Keyboarding

Chenille Spor – Diamond HS Olivia Clark – Seneca HS Antony Maize – Verona HS

Personal Finance

Layne Henning – Seneca HS Hunter Warner – Seneca HS Jere Ruiz Diaz – Verona

MS Keyboarding