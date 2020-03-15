NEO hosts annual Business and Technology Day

MIAMI, Okla. — On Tuesday, March 3rd, 2020, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College (NEO) hosted the annual Business Day which brings high school and middle school students to participate in a range of competitions from “job interview” to “accounting.”
“The Business & Technology Department always enjoys hosting this event,” said Joy Bauer, Business and Technology Department chair. “The students arrived with a tremendous sense of enthusiasm and left with a sense of pride and accomplishment for what they accomplished at NEO.”
Overall team winners for the Business contests were respectively:
- McDonald County
- Seneca High School
- Verona High School
Results:
Accounting
- Lexy Robinson – Girard HS
- Ashley Freiburger – Verona HS
- Jere Ruiz Diaz – Verona HS
Computer Applications
- Jere Ruiz Diaz – Verona HS
- Cassidy Collette – Seneca HS
- Hunter Warner – Seneca HS
Computer Concepts
- Cory Brynds – Girard HS
- Bryson Murray – McDonald County HS
- Antony Maize – Verona HS
General Business
- Sydney Taylor – McDonald County HS
- Amber Kailbourn – McDonald County HS
- Tyler Moritz – McDonald County HS
Job Interview
- Jackie Grinder – McDonald County HS
- Amber Kailbourn – McDonald County HS
- Brooke Wear – Seneca HS
Keyboarding
- Chenille Spor – Diamond HS
- Olivia Clark – Seneca HS
- Antony Maize – Verona HS
Personal Finance
- Layne Henning – Seneca HS
- Hunter Warner – Seneca HS
- Jere Ruiz Diaz – Verona
MS Keyboarding
- Noah Freiburger – Verona JH
- Meghan Long – Verona JH
- Kiara Chance – Verona JH