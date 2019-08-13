NEO Health and Wellness Center hosts grand opening

A new health and wellness center for opioid addiction opens in Miami.

The NEO Health and Wellness Center helps Oklahoma residents of all ages fight opioid addiction. The center treats patients with a prescription medicine called “Suboxone,” which helps minimize opioid withdrawal symptoms.

At the grand opening, patients and workers of the clinc came together to celebrate and Oklahoma’s second district congressman, Markwayne Mullin cut the ribbon.

“Our goal is to make people feel comfortable and not feel like they did something wrong — because they haven’t,” explained CEO Shari Murphee.

For more information about the health and wellness center, you can visit their website.


