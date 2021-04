MIAMI, Okla. — NEO will be having it’s first Spring Homecoming since it’s founding in 1919 themed Once in a Blue Moon.

T-shirts for Once in a Blue Moon, are available for $14.95 in the NEO bookstore.

NEO will honor the 2020 class of outstanding alumni in a pre-game luncheon between the first and second quarter of the game.

There will be a homecoming pageant with a court crowning during halftime.

Homecoming will start on Saturday, April 17, at 2:30 P.M. at The Red Robertson Field.