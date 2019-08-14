NEO gears up for school year with State of the College Address

NEO A&M’s interim president Mark Rasor gave his State of the College Address on Tuesday. He spoke about last year’s accomplishments and what to look forward to in the coming year.

School staff also learned about some on-campus projects, like a new HVAC system for several dorms, a new roof for one dorm, and celebrating the college’s centennial year.

It’s all an effort to get staff excited for the new semester.

“We help people change into the trajectory of their lives — that is why we are here and I just wanted them to hear that it will continue to be why we are here,” Rasor explained.

Classes at NEO A&M College begin on Monday.