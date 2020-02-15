NEO creates memorial fund for Angie Douthit on #Alwaysbekind night

MIAMI, Ok – To honor the life and legacy of Angie Douthit, the Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College (NEO) basketball program hosted #Alwaysbekind night on Thursday, February 13th, in the NEO Gymnasium.

NEO President Dr. Kyle J. Stafford presented the Douthit family with a plaque honoring Douthit and announced the establishment of the Angie Douthit Student Emergency Fund.

Courtesy of NEO

In addition to the $2,000 donation by NEO Presidential Partners, NEO raised $816 in donations at the door.

The Miami High School Dance Team also performed a special routine during halftime of the men’s game in honor of Douthit.

Courtesy of NEO

Douthit passed away on December 9th, 2019, after a two-year battle with brain cancer.

During her treatment, she inspired the nation with her relentless positivity on social media, often sharing the biblical passages and family experiences that motivated her daily life. A beloved member of the community, she was as an educator in the Miami Public School System and author of “God’s Plan” and “Life with Mike.”

To donate to the Angie Douthit Student Emergency Fund, contact the NEO Development Foundation at 918-540-6115.