NEO Business Team advances in competition

NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA — A local small business team has made its way to the semi-finals of an entrepreneur competition.

Some students at NEO A&M are competing against two and 4-year schools for the Love’s Entrepreneurs Cup – where they develop their pitch skills and present real-world projects.

They came up with an idea to develop a smart pantry app – where you can track what’s left in your pantry and figure out when you should make your next trip to the grocery store. Their project got them into the semi-final round.

It’s the 9th year for NEO to rank in the top-8.

Calvin Becker, NEO Business Instructor, said, “We are the only 2 year school in the top eight so once again there are challenges to be a smaller school our students are three sophomores and 1 freshman, and so they’re most likely competing against juniors and seniors and doing a good job at it.”

The team will now prepare to compete in oral presentations on April 15th and 16th. That prize – $11,000.