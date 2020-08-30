NEO being awarded a grant

MIAMI Ok. — Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College is being awarded a $1,000,000 grant to enhance Online Stem Education.

NEO was selected for the title three grant funding under its designation as a Native American serving non-tribal institution.

The grant will run for five years, with $300,000 being distributed annually.

The main purpose of this grant is to convert math and science courses for online delivery.

Administrations says the timing of this funding couldn’t be better, because the college has had to alter its academic delivery methods because of the pandemic.

Rachel Lloyd, Grant Project Director, says, “We’re ranking really high as far as producing native american graduates any way in the stem fields and so it made sense for us to really target those areas. In addition, we’ll be developing a stem resource center that will have comprehensive mentoring and tutoring services to really kind of support the students all the way around.”

In addition to expanding digital offerings for STEM students, the grant will also support faculty professional development, renovating the NEO Center for Academic Success, Advising, and Mentoring Services.