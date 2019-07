NEO Announces Spring 2019 Honor Rolls

MIAMI, Okla. —

Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College (NEO) has announced its President’s and Dean’s Honor Rolls for the spring semester of the 2019 academic year. To qualify for the President’s List, a student must carry a minimum of twelve hours and maintain 4.0 grade point average. To qualify for the Dean’s List a student must carry a minimum of twelve credit-bearing hours and maintain a 3.5 grade point average.

NEO is located in Miami, Okla., and offers Associate in Arts, Associate in Science, and Associate in Applied Science degrees, as well as numerous one- and two-year certificate programs. NEO is the largest two-year residential college in the state of Oklahoma.

The following students who were named to the President’s Honor Roll and Dean’s Honor Roll respectively for the spring semester of the 2019 academic year:

President’s Honor Roll

International

Pleguezuelos Lurbe – Valencia, Spain

Pedro Da Silva – Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

Tyler Silva – Cambridge, Ontario

Arkansas

Trevor Jones – Brookland, AR

Indiana

Ashley Peterson – Remington, IN

Kassidy Fletcher – Stilesville, IN

Owen Coon – Wingate, IN

Kansas

Colten Shockley – Baxter Springs, KS

Alexis Lawellin – Chetopa, KS

Jayla Whetstone – Chetopa, KS

Gavin Bohn – Columbus, KS

Melanie Coons – Columbus, KS

Morgan Leeper – Columbus, KS

Karley Bailey – Galena, KS

Tyler Bottorff – Galena, KS

Katie Krehbiel – Inman, KS

Kathryn Lunsford – Leavenworth, KS

Payton Terrill – Parkerfield, KS

Jacob Mintzmyer – Washington, KS

Missouri

Kaylee Huffman – Aurora, MO

Amber Oerly – Boonville, MO

Brandon Jordon – Granby, MO

Jana Gilstrap – Joplin, MO

Piyathida Siriprasertchok – Joplin, MO

Taylor Scheulen – Linn, MO

Emily Norris – Mountain Grove, MO

Braeden Hinton – Nevada, MO

Hannah Jenkins – Ozark, MO

Sierra Harwood – Seneca, MO

Courtney McNary – Seneca, MO

Oklahoma

Daniel Jacobs – Afton, OK

Kennedy Martins – Afton, OK

Emily Morris – Barnsdall, OK

Alfred Fry – Big Cabin, OK

Cooper Decker – Bluejacket, OK

Hannah Tweed – Chouteau, OK

Abigayle Hays – Claremore, OK

Brayden Craig – Commerce, OK

William Glazier – Commerce, OK

Seth Roberts – Commerce, OK

John Morgan – Coweta, OK

Tanner Sellers – Dewey, OK

Dylan Mishmash – Fairland, OK

Trinity Pruitt – Fairland, OK

Kristi Roach – Fairland, OK

Serenity Barnes – Grove, OK

Billie Clarkson – Grove, OK

Erin Dell – Grove, OK

Vanessa Hernandez – Grove, OK

Cooper Sampson – Grove, OK

Ahana Sixkiller – Grove, OK

Jt Allen – Jay, OK

Levi Davis – Jay, OK

Mattie Haynes – Jay, OK

John O’Neal – Lawton, OK

Kassidy McKee – Lenapah, OK

Janessa Rice – Locust Grove, OK

Albana Baftiri – Miami, OK

Cooper Duncan – Miami, OK

Taylor Fisher – Miami, OK

Riley Flaherty – Miami, OK

Jarod Forkum – Miami, OK

Ashley Gonzalez – Miami, OK

Amber Goodman – Miami, OK

Cyaira Harvey – Miami, OK

Sierra Harwood – Miami, OK

Justin Hobson – Miami, OK

Grant Hubbard – Miami, OK

Nicholas Hughlett – Miami, OK

Ty Miller – Miami, OK

Victor Ramirez – Miami, OK

Jessi Raney – Miami, OK

Ashley Robertson – Miami, OK

Abigail Spindle – Miami, OK

Robert Storey – Miami, OK

Coy Vowels – Miami, OK

Dulcinea Wenzel – Miami, OK

Chandler Wilson – Miami, OK

Mikaela Workman – Newcastle, OK

Casey Price – Noble, OK

Caleb Fiddler – Ochelata, OK

Cooper Duncan – Oklahoma City, OK

Robbie Phillips – Porter, OK

Rayvante Embry – Prague, OK

Tearah Arnold – Quapaw, OK

Sidany Hilburn – Quapaw, OK

Audrey Robinson – Quapaw, OK

LauraLee Willcox – Ramona, OK

Kirstie Williams – Rose, OK

Jordyn Miller – Skiatook, OK

Amanda Miller – Spavinaw, OK

Kristian Wilcoxen – Stillwater, OK

Megan Knox – Tulsa, OK

Molly Knox – Tulsa, OK

Amanda Griffith – Vinita, OK

Stacy Keene – Vinita, OK

Bethanie Lor – Vinita, OK

Cavin Shambles – Vinita, OK

Faith Swart – Vinita, OK

Addison Chenoweth – Welch, OK

Randi Tucker – Welch, OK

Oregon

Kayla Burns – Molalla, OR

South Dakota

Cagney Effling – Highmore, SD

Dean’s Honor Roll

International

Jack Holmes – Gloucestershire, England

Spencer Roberts – Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada

Edouard Savoie – Quebec, Canada

Matteo Crescente – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Lucas De Oliveira – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Kevaughn Watson – Road Torwn, Tortola

Olivier Larocque

Arkansas

Anna Turner – Bentonville, AR

Nathania McKenzie – Gravette, AR

Steven Turner – Van Buren, AR

California

Antonio Andrade – Hollister, CA

Colorado

Kyle Lukasiewicz – Centennial, CO

Florida

Danuel Oscar – Vero Beach, FL

Iowa

Sierra McCullough – Knoxville, IA

Illinois

Chloe France – Industry, IL

Hallie Horsman – Shelbyville, IL

Kansas

Brooklin Speer – Baxter Springs, KS

Samantha Thompson – Caney, KS

Hannah Burnett – Independence, KS

Jon Trowbridge – Linwood, KS

Grace Bottaro – Overland Park, KS

AnElizabeth Henry – Riverton, KS

Kimberly Qualls – Riverton, KS

Missouri

Carly Baumhoer – Auxvasse, MO

Bailey Fowler – Blue Springs, MO

Derek Strawn – Columbia, MO

Maggi Medley – El Dorado Springs, MO

Mackenzie Buechter – Iberia, MO

Kimberlynn Johnson – Joplin, MO

Kevin Roy – Joplin, MO

Brittany Cannon – Neosho, MO

Jayla Wortman – Neosho, MO

Lane Watson – New Hampton, MO

Andrea Creekmore – Noel, MO

Vivian Kincaid – Richmond, MO

Baily Summers – Sparta, MO

Allisha Sonderegger – Union Star, MO

Oklahoma

Alli Clayton – Afton, OK

Macey Decker – Afton, OK

Mccayla Pennel – Afton, OK

Alivia Schmidt – Afton, OK

Leeann Williams – Afton, OK

Brooklyn Downs – Big Cabin, OK

Cameran Bluejacket – Bluejacket, OK

Joshua Garrett – Broken Arrow, OK

Brooks Antle – Checotah, OK

Devika Wilson – Chouteau, OK

Makenzie Saul – Claremore, OK

Chance Brown – Colcord, OK

Jade Creekkiller – Colcord, OK

Deanna Ackerman – Collinsville, OK

Buddy Fleming – Collinsville, OK

Britney Bachman – Commerce, OK

Jaritza Pinales – Commerce, OK

Gracie Garman – Coweta, OK

Brooke Tyler – Coweta, OK

Jay Arms – Davis, OK

Jo’Nah Johnson – Edmond, OK

Jessica Alumbaugh – Fairland, OK

Alexis Austin – Fairland, OK

Kara Jarvis – Fairland, OK

Isaac Matthews – Fairland, OK

Samantha Payne – Fairland, OK

Kiyah Sisco – Fairland, OK

Kayla Turley – Fairland, OK

Hannah Dinesen – Grove, OK

Taylor Freeman – Grove, OK

Brittney Gilpin – Grove, OK

Brooklyn Grant – Grove, OK

Jessica Jennings – Grove, OK

Paige Martin – Grove, OK

Candice Nelson – Grove, OK

Shelby Rutherford – Grove, OK

Roy Stovall – Grove, OK

Madison Winfrey – Grove, OK

Ravyn Whitebird – Indiahoma, OK

Callie Callihan – Jay, OK

Anastasiya Dunaway-Knight – Jay, OK

Jade Frazier – Jay, OK

Ethan Griffin – Jay, OK

Billy Overbey – Jay, OK

Caley Eslick – Jenks, OK

Breana Marts – Kellyville, OK

Melissa Ensing – Ketchum, OK

Jade Smith – Ketchum, OK

Hayley Pitts – Lahoma, OK

Marqual Graham – Lawton, OK

Jacob Ethridge – McAlester, OK

Sarah Arnold – Miami, OK

Chelsea Bunce – Miami, OK

Karly Chase – Miami, OK

Eli Chenoweth – Miami, OK

Cory Craft – Miami, OK

Ashley Daniel – Miami, OK

Odessa Deaton – Miami, OK

Joseph Edmondson – Miami, OK

Tiffany Freeman – Miami, OK

Taylor French – Miami, OK

Zachary Garrett – Miami, OK

Jack Holmes – Miami, OK

Isaac Keller – Miami, OK

Bethany Meador – Miami, OK

Myla Miller – Miami, OK

Ashlee Morgan – Miami, OK

Robert Perez – Miami, OK

Kiersey Rogers – Miami, OK

Anna Turner – Miami, OK

Jeffery Cher-Aime – Newkirk, OK

Samantha Steigerwald – Nowata, OK

Erick McLaughlin – Ochelata, OK

Tyon Davis – Oklahoma City, OK

Savanna Suttles – Oklahoma City, OK

Russell Baker – Owasso, OK

Jordan Blom – Owasso, OK

Sydney Holder – Owasso, OK

Emma Kemp – Pryor, OK

Kylie Mcnitt – Pryor, OK

Douglas Dardenne – Quapaw, OK

Kevin Imbeau – Quapaw, OK

Caden Tinsley – Ramona, OK

Megan Gann – Salina, OK

Elijah Gott – Skiatook, OK

Jared Nicholson – Skiatook, OK

Amare Weary – Spencer, OK

Darin Arnold – Tulsa, OK

Devyn Davis – Velma, OK

Riley Bingham – Vinita, OK

Kimberly Crawford – Vinita, OK

Vanessa Johnson – Vinita, OK

Alex Miers – Vinita, OK

Haylee Benson – Vinita, OK

Grace Straw – Vinita, OK

Abbey Armstrong – Welch, OK

Kayla Bellew – Welch, OK

Tristen Chapman – Welch, OK

Samantha Kons – Welch, OK

Corey Miller – Welch, OK

Makayla Baker – Westville, OK

Cole Gaskey – Wright City, OK

Cade Dixon – Wyandotte, OK

Mikalya Keller – Wyandotte, OK

Oregon

Paige Millard – White City, OR

South Dakota

Alexa Montagne – Elk Point, SD

Texas

Romel Readus – Anna, TX

Reid Lovorn – Como, TX

Virginia

Sarah Harris – Buchanan, VA