NEO and Quapaw Counseling Services joint forces

NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA — A new partnership between Quapaw Counseling Services and NEO A&M College will help students become educated about substance abuse.

Through the partnerships, NEO training faculty and staff will learn how to respond in an emergency with issues including opioid abuse.

Quapaw Counseling Services specialize in comprehensive treatment for people.

NEO staff say they have students who are young and often experiment with drugs, and student athletes prone to injuries so this is a great opportunity for people who may be prone to addiction.

Rachel Lloyd, Coordinator Of Grant Programs, said, “One trend I think in higher education. We are seeing in the research that students are experiencing mental health type of needs at a higher rate now. Or maybe they are just more openly talking about it. But whatever the case may be colleges are being more called upon to respond whether it be substance abuse.”

NEO Faculty and students can also benefit from comprehensive testing, treatment services, and counseling.