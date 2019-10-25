NEO and Northeastern State team up to offer Bachelor’s Degree via video conference

GROVE, Okla. — NEO A&M and Northeastern State University’s College of Business and Technology are teaming up to offer an unique experience for their students.

Through a partnership, the campuses will offer a Bachelor’s Degree using video conference technology. It will cater to students who take business core classes.

Classes will be offered via video conference at NEO A&M’s Grove campus.

The NSU College of Business and Technology teachers will oversee the classes.

“It will be good not just for the people in this area, but for the businesses,” explained NEO coordinator Shani Snell. “You’ve got people that are maybe working at a business making it with an Associate’s Degree. They’ll now have the opportunity to maybe move up in those jobs and earn their Bachelor’s Degree.”

The classes will start being offered on January 13th, 2020.

There will be open houses October 24th at 4:30 in the evening at NEO, as well as November 14th at 6 pm at the NEO Grove campus for more information.