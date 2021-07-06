“NEO A&M’s” “E-Sports” team is now part of the athletic department

MIAMI, OK – “NEO A&M” in Miami has something new in its athletic program.

The college “E-Sports” team is now officially part of the athletic department.

The school launched the team last year as a club sport.

Since then, it’s grown to 25 members.

They compete in games like “Call of Duty,” “Super Smash Brothers,” and “NBA 2K-21.”

The “Buffalo Run Casino and Resort E-Sports lab” serves as the home of “NEO E-Sports.”

The team has also signed its first ever student-athlete, who will receive a fill scholarship for the fall.

