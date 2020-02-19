NEO A&M Spirit Teams Earn Top Prize at USA Collegiate Championship

MIAMI, Ok. – The Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College (NEO) co-ed cheer squad and Norse Stars dance team were victorious after competing in the United Spirit Association Collegiate Championships on February 15th and 16th.

Under the direction of coaches Nita Hanes and Anna Hart, the NEO co-ed cheer squad won the Large Co-Ed 2-Year division, while the Norse Stars won the Hip-Hop 2-Year division.

“We are speechless,” said Hanes. “We are so incredibly proud of our athletes. In our sport, it can be rare to hit a perfect routine and our teams were outstanding in both preliminaries and finals.”

In the Large Co-Ed 2-Year division, NEO Cheer earned 90.34 points in the final round, clearing their closest competition by nearly 4 points.

In addition, the Cheer team was the highest scoring two-year team at the competition in both the Large and Small Co-Ed divisions as well as the fourth highest team among all two- and four-year competitors.

The Norse Stars earned 85 points during the final round, unseating four-time champion Utah State Eastern by a single point to claim first. Their ranking also placed them fourth overall in the Hip Hop division.

After arriving at NEO in 2018, Hart and Hanes wanted give teams a chance to experience competition cheer.

“We come from a competitive background,” Hanes said in 2018. “So one of our main goals is to give our cheerleaders and dancers a taste of what competition is like.”

NEO Cheer and Norse Stars are preparing to host a series of events, with the College Prep Clinic taking place on March 10th and the first Open Gym & Recruiting Night to take place on March 11th.

Videos of both performances are available on the Facebook page: NEO Coed Cheer & Norsestars.

To find out more information on becoming a member of the NEO spirit program, contact Hart at Anna.Hart@neo.edu or Hanes at Nita.Hanes@neo.edu.