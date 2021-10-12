NEO A&M now offering agronomy program for agriculture students

MIAMI, Okla. — Staying on campus, NEO A&M is also offering a new program for Ag students. They can now receive an associate’s degree in science and agriculture with an agronomy option.

School officials anticipate the program growing after receiving a grant from the USDA. The grant will be used for scholarships to help agronomy students continue their education at Oklahoma State University.

“There’s so many neat things to be able to do from a standpoint of getting in the field. lots of different areas from increasing soil fertility to fertilizers to different managements of different crops and trying different crops the crop genetics,” said Mary Booth, Neo Ag Department Chair and Instructor.

Right now, the college has 17 agronomy majors.