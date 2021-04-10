MIAMI, Okla. — A Northeast Oklahoma college is featuring some unique items to raise money for a good cause.

NEO A&M hosted its Annual Spring Craft Show Saturday.

Around thirty vendors around The Four State Area were selling a variety of items and homemade crafts, ranging from jewelry, home decor, candles, and hand-crafted soap.

All the proceeds will help fund the ”NEO women and friends” and The NEO Honors Program that assists students that need jackets and professional clothes.

Keeley Adams, Honor Program Director, says, “I think it’s important that we continue the tradition of this event just because of how many students it has supported in the past students receive scholarships from neo women and friends and those individuals may not been able to attend college otherwise.”

If you were not able to attend the event and would like to donate to either the program, you can find more information here or call 918-540-6971