NEO A&M completes centennial outdoor classroom project

MIAMI, Okla. – Construction on NEO A&M’s Centennial Outdoor Classroom is complete.

The $20,000 project has a concrete seating area for students and faculty to use. NEO Women and Friends organized it specially for the 100th year of the campus. The college has been working for about 10 years to add this new addition. An alum designed the outdoor classroom and it took about two weeks to complete.

“We believe that learning should happen everywhere. It doesn’t always have to happen in a traditional classroom. It can happen outside, so one of the great things about this students can come here for not only classes, but clubs and organization meetings. They can just come in here to hang out they can have different study groups.” Alisen Anderson, NEO Women & Friends

Anderson adds they plan to add a sign notating the new addition on campus in a few weeks. They also want to add a weather proof whiteboard.