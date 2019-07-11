NEO A&M College receives funding to fight opioid abuse

MIAMI, Okla. – A local college receives funding to help combat opioid abuse.

NEO A&M College has received more than $69,000 through two different grants.

Over $54,000 was provided in one grant by the State of Oklahoma. It will allow the college to provide resources in treating opioid abuse through counseling, training, and drug disposal.

A second grant totaling more than $15,000 will specifically focus on opioid abuse within Native American communities. It was awarded through a collaboration with the Health Resource and Service Administration.